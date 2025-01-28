As India prepares its 2025 budget, senior citizens are calling for increased pension schemes, better healthcare access, and tax relief. They seek stronger financial security and improved quality of life in the upcoming fiscal year.
India Union Budget 2025: What are citizens expecting?
