The first half of January 2025 is predicted to witness significant weather activity across north India, because of the influence of an active western disturbance. As per the India Meteorological Department, a fresh disturbance is expected to hit northwest India from January 10 to January 12 and will likely bring more rain and snowfall. Meanwhile, it is forecast that light rain will occur in the Delhi/NCR region today.
India: Severe Cold Wave To Persist In North India; IMD Predicts Rainfall
