India's renewable energy sector marked significant progress in 2024, with installed renewable energy capacity reaching 158.6 gigawatts by November. This accounts for 35% of the country's total power generation capacity, according to data from the Ministry of Power. When combined with other non-fossil fuel sources such as hydro and nuclear, the total capacity stood at 213.7 gigawatts, reflecting a 14% year-on-year increase. Watch in for more details!