Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a ceremonial ‘Chadar’ to Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday (Jan 2). The chadar will be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the 813th Urs (the death anniversary of a Sufi saint) of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, marking PM Modi’s 11th consecutive offering since assuming office in 2014.