India announces that there will be no direct train to the Kashmir Valley. Passengers will now need to change trains at Katra for their journey to Kashmir.
India: No direct train to Kashmir valley, Passengers must change at Katra
Advertisment
India announces that there will be no direct train to the Kashmir Valley. Passengers will now need to change trains at Katra for their journey to Kashmir.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.