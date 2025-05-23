LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 15:32 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 15:32 IST
India: ISRO develops 'Avicenna ASIC' 28nm chip, meant for military and civilian use
ISRO develops India's first 28nm Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chip, 'Avicenna ASIC', for military and civilian use. Watch this report for more details!

