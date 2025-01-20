Delhi's air quality has plummeted to "very poor" levels, exacerbated by rising temperatures. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions as pollution worsens.
India: Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor' amid warmth
Advertisment
Delhi's air quality has plummeted to "very poor" levels, exacerbated by rising temperatures. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions as pollution worsens.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.