India: Daily cases fall below hundred thousand mark

Jun 08, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India is witnessing a persistent drop in number of Coronavirus infections and the caseload has finally fallen below the 100, 000 mark after nearly 66 days. India has reported over 86,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Watch this report more.
