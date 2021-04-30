India Covid Crisis: EU Envoy Ugo Astuto speaks assistance by Brussels

European Union Envoy to India Ugo Astuto has spoken to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal on the assistance by Brussels to New Delhi amid the covid pandemic. EU is sending tonnes of assistance, from oxygen concentrators to oxygen generator plants. He also spoke on the upcoming India EU leaders summit that will take place on 8th May. The virtual summit that happens in the backdrop of the covid crisis, will focus on many things including climate change. The envoy also lauded New Delhi saying, "India led the way in donating vaccines and setting an example on what global solidarity means"