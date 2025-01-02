India has completed over 9 kilometers of border fencing at Moreh in Manipur along the India-Myanmar border, with road construction currently underway. Watch to know more.
India completes 9 Km border fencing at Manipur’s Moreh
Advertisment
India has completed over 9 kilometers of border fencing at Moreh in Manipur along the India-Myanmar border, with road construction currently underway. Watch to know more.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.