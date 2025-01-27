As Budget 2025 approaches, it’s time to spotlight a forgotten group: India’s senior citizens. After decades of paying taxes and contributing to nation-building, they now face rising medical costs, no social security, and unfair taxes on essentials like health insurance, life insurance, and annuities. Will the government finally address their struggles and honor their lifetime of contributions? Take a look at this report to find out more.
India Budget 2025: India's $2 trillion stock rally stumbles
