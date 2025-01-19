Tension erupted on the India-Bangladesh border near a BSF border outpost on Saturday after an altercation between farmers from both countries escalated into a brief clash.
India, Bangladesh farmers clash along border, BSF intervenes
Advertisment
Tension erupted on the India-Bangladesh border near a BSF border outpost on Saturday after an altercation between farmers from both countries escalated into a brief clash.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.