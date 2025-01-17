Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday was sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Al-Qadir trust graft case. Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to seven years in connection to the case. Watch in for more details!
Imran Khan convicted in Al-Qadir Trust case
