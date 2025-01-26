Indian security forces, especially the army, have seen massive upgrades and changes in the last few years. This has resulted in every army camp on the LoC becoming self-sufficient. Ahead of the 76th Republic Day, WION visited the Indian Army camps on the Line of Control to witness firsthand how the Indian Army is guarding the country's borders. Armed with the latest technology, gadgets, arms, ammunition, and gear, they are battling extreme weather. Watch in for more details!