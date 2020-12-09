LIVE TV
Hong Kong set to ban dining in restaurants post 6 PM
Dec 09, 2020, 02.05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Hong Kong authorities are all set to ban dining in restaurants after 6 PM. This is one of the revised measures that will be put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
