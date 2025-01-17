The troubled economy of Hong Kong is eyeing rich money to fill their vaults. The government is once again considering tax increases on the city's wealthiest residents to address budget deficits. This is according to a Bloomberg report quoting sources.
Hong Kong eyes hiking taxes on top earners for second year
