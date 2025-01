A virus called the human meta-pneumo-virus or HMPV is spreading in China. Its flu-like symptoms are similar to covid-19. In India alone, 3 new cases of HMPV have been reported on Monday. In Bengaluru, a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged, and an 8-month-old who is recovering at a hospital. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 2-month-old boy was detected with HMPV. Indian authorities are urging people to not panic.