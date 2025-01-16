Hindenburg Research, the firm known for its high-profile report on Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, announced its closure on Thursday. The company gained global attention after its 2023 investigations into the Adani Group led to a $150 billion selloff in the conglomerate’s shares. The impact of Hindenburg’s report wiped billions off Adani’s wealth, leading to a wave of financial scrutiny, though Adani and his companies have consistently denied the allegations.