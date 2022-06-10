Gun violence: A common occurrence in US | Maryland Mass Shooting: 3 killed after shooter open fire

Published: Jun 10, 2022, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In yet another mass shooting incident in the United States, a shooter opened fire at factory workers in Maryland, three people have been killed and several injured. A suspect and policeman were wounded in the exchange of gun fire.
