Global Kite celebration fest kicks off in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The festival is organised by Gujarat Tourism Department. Watch this report for more details!
Gujarat's Global Kite celebration fest begins
Advertisment
Global Kite celebration fest kicks off in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The festival is organised by Gujarat Tourism Department. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.