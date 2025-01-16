Denmark's prime minister has told Donald Trump that it is up to Greenland to decide on its future. This comes after the president-elect's remarks about seizing the island. Trump set off alarm bells last week when he refused to rule out military intervention to bring the Panama Canal and Greenland under US control. In a statement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's office said she spoke to Trump in a 45-minute long phone call and declared that it is up to Greenland itself to decide on independence. Watch in for more details!