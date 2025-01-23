One of the world's most extensive coral reef ecosystems, the Great Barrier Reef, is now moving towards decline. A widespread coral bleaching outbreak has hit the reef system, and a study reveals that over 40% of individual corals around One Tree Island reef were killed in 2024.
Great Barrier Reef hit by coral bleaching
