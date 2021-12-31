LIVE TV
Gravitas: Trends that will rule 2021
Dec 31, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
As the dust settles on 2021, take a look at the themes that will shape the year ahead. Will the pandemic end? Will you be able to travel? Will Mental Health become mainstream? Palki Sharma tells you what the broad trends will look like.
