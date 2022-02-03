Gravitas: Spotify reportedly loses $4 billion in market value

Feb 03, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Streaming platform Spotify has reportedly lost $4 billion dollars. Artists have pulled down their albums, subscribers have hit unsubscribe. Why? Because one podcast host decided to spread Wuhan virus lies. Palki Sharma has a report.
Read in App