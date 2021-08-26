Gravitas | #SaveAfghanWomen: A Gravitas Campaign

Aug 26, 2021, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Recent reports say the Taliban are going door-to-door kidnapping girls above the age of 15 for marriage. Is this the new normal in the regime of Taliban 2.0? WION's Palki Sharma urges WION's global audience to help #SaveAfghanWomen.
