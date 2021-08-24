Gravitas: #SaveAfghanWomen: A Gravitas Campaign

Aug 24, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A mother gives birth mid-air, another runs out of food as she tries to flee Afghanistan. 14.2 Million Afghan women are trapped in the Taliban tyranny. Palki Sharma says the world must come together to #SaveAfghanWomen.
