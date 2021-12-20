Gravitas: Omicron spooks Indian Markets, Investors lose over $130 billion in a day

Dec 20, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Omicron has spooked investors. The new variant triggered a major sell-off in the Indian markets - with investors losing over $130 billion. Why are investors worried about Omicron? Palki Sharma tells you about the 5 worrying trends.
