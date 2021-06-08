Gravitas: Mahatma Gandhi great granddaughter sentenced to 7 years in jail

Jun 08, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter has been sentenced to 7 years in prison in South Africa. Ashish Lata Ramgobin, 56, is guilty of fraud and forgery. What exactly did she do? WION's Palki Sharma brings you the details of the case.
Read in App