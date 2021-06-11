Gravitas: Joe Biden's first foreign trip as President

Jun 11, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden has waited 50 years for this- his first foreign trip as U.S. President. Biden is in Europe for 8 days. What's on his agenda? Which leaders will he meet? What will he tell Putin? WION’s Palki Sharma has the answers.
