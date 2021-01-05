Gravitas: Jack Ma hasn't been seen in public since 2020

Jan 05, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Jack Ma's business empire is facing the heat. The Ant Group must overhaul its business. Jack Ma himself has suffered losses after the Ant Group IPO was nixed. Amid the scrutiny, the founder of Alibaba hasn't been seen in public since October.
Read in App