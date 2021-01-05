LIVE TV
Gravitas: Jack Ma hasn't been seen in public since 2020
Jan 05, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Jack Ma's business empire is facing the heat. The Ant Group must overhaul its business. Jack Ma himself has suffered losses after the Ant Group IPO was nixed. Amid the scrutiny, the founder of Alibaba hasn't been seen in public since October.
