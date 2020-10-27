Gravitas: Hardik Pandya takes a knee during IPL for Black Lives Matter

Oct 27, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST)
Follow Us
All-rounder Hardik Pandya became the first player in IPL to take a knee to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement. The move won Pandya both brickbats and bouquets. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.