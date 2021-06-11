Gravitas: G7 joins hands to counter China

Jun 11, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
18 months after the pandemic began, world leaders are waking up to how China is getting away. G7 leaders are set to demand a new investigation into the origins. A draft statement has been leaked. WION’s Palki Sharma gets you the details.
Read in App