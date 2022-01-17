Gravitas: Djokovic & Kohli: The fall of two sporting icons

Jan 17, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli are among the greatest athletes in sporting history. But as role models, they leave much to be desired. Palki Sharma tells you why on-field excellence is not a substitute for values.
