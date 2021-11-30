Gravitas: Covid Impact? Indians have become more 'obese' & 'hypertensive'

Nov 30, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A survey by India's Ministry of Health has found that Indians have become more obese, hypertensive & prone to diabetes. Is this due to lockdowns & restrictions during the pandemic? Watch this report by Palki Sharma to find out.
