Europe's climate monitor says average global temperatures exceeded a critical warning limit for the first time, as the United Nations demands "trail-blazing" climate action.
Global warming limit exceed in last 2 years
Advertisment
Europe's climate monitor says average global temperatures exceeded a critical warning limit for the first time, as the United Nations demands "trail-blazing" climate action.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.