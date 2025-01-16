Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to cut approximately 5% of its workforce via performance-based terminations. Watch this report for more details!
Global firms expect AI-driven job cuts over the next five years
Advertisment
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to cut approximately 5% of its workforce via performance-based terminations. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.