Your morning coffee is getting costlier in 2025—and climate change is to blame. Brazil, the world’s top coffee producer, is facing its biggest crisis yet. Take a look at this next report as we dive into how the surging costs of some commodities are likely to hit your pockets further this year...
Global coffee prices surge as Brazil records hottest year
