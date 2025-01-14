Germany has ordered its armed forces to shoot down any unidentified drones suspected of spying over military bases, industrial facilities, and other critical infrastructure. According to German media reports, the German cabinet is expected to pass a draft amendment to the Aviation Security Act to enable the military to use force against unmanned aerial vehicles. Watch in for more details!
Germany To Shoot Down Unidentified Drones
