At least two people, including a child, have been killed in a stabbing incident in Germany. Law enforcement officials have arrested a 28-year-old Afghan national in connection with the crime. The man is accused of deliberately stabbing a kindergarten group with a kitchen knife at a park in West Germany. Watch in for more details!
Germany mass stabbing: 28-year-old Afghanistan national arrested at the crime scene
