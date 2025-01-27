The Maharashtra Health Department has reported a suspected first death linked to the ongoing Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak. Meanwhile, over 100 cases of GBS have now been recorded in Pune.
GBS Outbreak: Maharashtra faces first GBS suspected death amid rising cases | WION Originals
