Published: Aug 01, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 10:14 IST
Videos Aug 01, 2025, 10:14 IST
Gaza war: Trump says no improvement in Gaza despite contributing $60 MN for food aid
US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting with UK PM Keir Starmer in Scotland, said the US provided $60 million worth of food aid to Gaza two weeks ago but received no acknowledgment. Expressing disappointment, Trump remarked, “Nobody even said thank you.” He also criticized European nations for not contributing to Gaza aid.