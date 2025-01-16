After 15 months of war, Hamas and Israel on Wednesday (Jan 15) reached a vital truce that includes a ceasefire and a hostage release deal. The deal saw the United States act as one of the mediators. As the truce was announced, both the outgoing US President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump sought to claim the credit for the deal that many hope could pave the way to a permanent end to the war.
Gaza Truce: Israel Security Cabinet To Meet To Approve Ceasefire Deal

