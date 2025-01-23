The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has brought some relief to Gaza's devastated economy. Prices have drastically dropped, bringing temporary relief to displaced Palestinians. However, Gaza faces an immense challenge in rebuilding its economy. Over 900 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered the region, providing critical supplies to the displaced population, but much of Gaza’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and roads, remains heavily damaged.
Gaza truce brings aid, but economic struggles persist
