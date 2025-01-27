While the situation in Gaza remains tense, President Donald Trump has proposed a plan to "clean out" Gaza. Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt could take in the population, either temporarily or long-term. Watch in for more details!
Gaza Crisis | Palestinians: Trump plans to forcibly displace US
