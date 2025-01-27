Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Gaza based Hamas militant group will release six hostages this week. Watch this report for more details!
Gaza ceasefire: Israel, Hamas solve dispute over hostages
Advertisment
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Gaza based Hamas militant group will release six hostages this week. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.