Gal Gadot, who welcomed her fourth daughter, Ori, in March, surprised fans with a heartfelt Instagram post revealing she had suffered a "massive" blood clot during the eighth month of her pregnancy. She shared her experience to raise awareness about CVT, a condition involving a blood clot in the brain, which is treatable. The Wonder Woman star named her daughter Ori, meaning "my light," as she believed the newborn symbolized the end of her struggles with pain and uncertainty.