Various newsmaking hit films of 2024, such as The Sabarmati Report, All We Imagine As Light enjoyed a launch on streaming sites. While the Vikrant Massey starrer enjoyed a release on Zee5, the Grand Prix-winning Payal Kapadia directorial enjoyed a release on Hotstar. The second week of January also witnessed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split for the second time. Take a look at everything else happening in the world of showbiz.