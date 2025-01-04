In a fresh incident of violence, a mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening.
Fresh violence in Manipur: SP, several officers injured
Advertisment
In a fresh incident of violence, a mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.