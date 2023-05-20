France: Macron depicted as Hitler on posters in France's Avignon, police initiate probe

Police in France's Avignon city are looking into several posters that depict French President Emmanuel Macron as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. As many as 30 posters were placed on about 120 billboards in Avignon city depicting Macron in a suit and moustache. The caricature posters bore digits "49.3" and greying hair. The numbers pertain to an article of the Constitution that was utilised to pass pension reform legislation in the National Assembly.