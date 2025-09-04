LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Forty Elephant Gang: A Story of the World's Most Notorious All-Women Syndicate

Forty Elephant Gang: A Story of the World's Most Notorious All-Women Syndicate

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 17:26 IST
Forty Elephant Gang: A Story of the World's Most Notorious All-Women Syndicate
The most notorious was the Forty Elephants—a gang of women that terrorized London in the 19th and early 20th centuries, during the twilight years of the Victorian era.

Trending Topics

trending videos